Eastern Kern and the country’s defense of freedom

Yesterday the folks in Rosamond once again honored American military veterans and a very special veteran with their annual William M. Ketchum Veterans Appreciation Day Parade. As readers know, I served on Bill Ketchum’s staff when he was a member of the California State Assembly and, later, as a member of Congress. Ketchum served in combat in the Pacific during World War II, and in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Japan during the Korean War. During WW II, Ketchum led troops ashore on Pacific islands and was among the first US troops to land in Japan.