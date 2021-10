MESQUITE, Nev. — The show was over for Bryson DeChambeau by 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the World Long Drive Championships. After a brief autograph session following DeChambeau’s dazzling opening round, the crowd had begun to disperse around him at the Mesquite Sports Complex. Fans slowly filed back in the direction of the event’s three main attractions: the barbecue truck, the bleachers and the range. Brian Ziegler, DeChambeau’s caddie, scooped up his boss’s things and made the short walk back to the car. But DeChambeau did not follow. He was 50 yards ahead, yukking it up with a gaggle of large human beings.

