GO TO: Set It Off (1996) dir. F. Gary Gray

Set It Off tells the story of the lives of four lifelong best friends who all decide to begin to rob banks after one of them, Frankie (Vivica A. Fox), is fired unfairly from her job as a teller. Working below minimum wage as janitors, hey all find themselves in need economically, especially Stony (Jada Pinkett), who wants to send her brother off to college, and Tisean (Kimberly Elise), a single mother. Knowing the ins and outs of bank layouts, accounts, and procedures, Frankie comes up with a plan and they go for it. It is then that we see that these four Black women work together to get themselves out of the lives they currently live, saying they’re “stealing from the system that’s doing [them] wrong, anyway.”