(CNN) — The FBI is assisting in the search for a 19-year-old woman who went missing last Friday from an Orlando apartment complex, the Orange County sheriff said Thursday. Sheriff John Mina said the bureau is lending technology to the search for Miya Marcano, who was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Friday at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO