Morning Briefing: Racism in schools; Octogenarians head into new lifestyle; Phillies remain in playoff hunt

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Looks like another brilliant, sunny Fall day we have on hand. Expect the high to hit about 72 degrees. Harry Mirra, 87, of Morton, and Ginny Valonis, 80, of Rutledge, tied the knot on Tuesday, Sept. 21,in the chapel at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, surrounded by family and friends. Rev. James Goerner, OLPH pastor, celebrated the Nuptial Mass for the happy couple. Everything about their marriage union is traditional, with one exception. The couple will live their married life as a LAT couple. Living Alone Together (LAT) is a trend which has seen a marked increase in recent years, especially among older adults.