Letter: Unvaccinated holdouts make the country unsafe
Seventy-one million people still remain unvaccinated and this virus is still taking over 1,900 lives a day as we go forward. These people still resist a Food and Drug Administration-approved Pfizer vaccine for various reasons. Less than a year ago over 3,000 people were dying a day but as more people have been vaccinated this number has been almost halved. Not to mention over 600,000 lives have been lost with more to come.buffalonews.com
Comments / 0