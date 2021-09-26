Washington Nationals’ Erick Fedde struggles with command in brief outing in Cincinnati...
Erick Fedde threw his curveball for 39 of 96 pitches last time out on the mound against the Miami Marlins on September 20th, a full 41%, and he did generate five swinging strikes, or whiffs, and collect eight called strikes with the curve, which he’d thrown 37% and 39% of the time in his previous two outings against the Washington Nationals’ NL East rivals after he’d started leaning on it over the last month-plus.www.federalbaseball.com
