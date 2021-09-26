Washington Nationals’ Erick Fedde struggles with command in brief outing in Cincinnati...

In his first eight games (six starts) with the Washington Nationals after he was called up in late August, 23-year-old catcher Keibert Ruiz went 3 for 28 (.107/.167/.107) with all three of his hits singles, two walks, and three Ks in 30 plate appearances, but in the last 11 games, before last night’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field, Ruiz was 17 for 42 at the plate (.405/.457/.619) with three doubles, two home runs, two walks, and just one K in 46 PAs. He actually had just one strikeout in his last 56 PAs before last night’s game.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO