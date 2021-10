The Boston Red Sox almost are fully stocked again as they begin their final homestand of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles. Alex Verdugo and Christian Vázquez return to the Red Sox starting lineup for Friday’s series opener at Fenway Park. Both came off the bench Wednesday to help the Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners in extra innings and they’ll be keen to help Boston extend its winning streak to three games and strengthen its grip on one of the American League’s wild-card spots.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO