There are a lot of opinions out there on why the Colts are 0-3. If you listen to pundits like Greg Doyel from Indy Star, he'll have you thinking that the Colts are losing because they had a "terrible offseason." This is simply not true. The Colts have exactly who they need to be successful, and all they have to do from this point forward is put in to practice who they were last year: "Balanced."

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO