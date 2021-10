For the next week-and-a-half, two local organizations will match up to $35,000 in donations made to Turning Point during an ongoing fundraising campaign. Amber Scott, president/CEO of Turning Point, said this is the second year for the donation campaign run by the two groups, both of which stepped up last year to help raise more than $160,000. Scott said the campaigns were started to compensate for a more than $900,000 funding loss for Turning Point over recent years.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO