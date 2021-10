The Boston Bruins have had sustained success for over a decade now. It’s brought upon three trips to the Stanley Cup Final and one Cup in total. At this time, they are blessed with the talents of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and captain Patrice Bergeron leading the charge. However, they have not been able to build the strongest of prospect pools. Whether they missed on their first-round draft picks (we’re looking at you, 2015) or simply traded away their top picks, it is clear that most teams are ahead of them on that front.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO