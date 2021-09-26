Analysis: Debating the future of Buffalo

• India Walton and Byron Brown are battling through one of the most intense mayoral campaigns in Buffalo history – even though the incumbent is not even on the ballot. Local political historians must revert to the big mayoral election of 1977 for anything comparable. Sure, lots of Democratic primary elections were hard fought and competitive. But not since Democrat Art Eve, Republican John Phelan, Liberal Don Turchiarelli and Democrat Jim Griffin on the Conservative line met in 1977 has the general election weighed so heavily in determining who occupies City Hall’s big, second floor office.