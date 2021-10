Everyone loves Fridays, right? End of the work week, start of the weekend. They don't call it FriYAY for nothing. Of course here in Bozeman, we call them "Blue and Gold Fridays" as we celebrate our beloved Bobcats. One of the real joys about living here is checking out all the Blue and Gold Bobcat apparel as you travel around town. To say Bozeman is "Bobcat Crazy" would be an understatement.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO