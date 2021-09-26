CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solar eclipse looks otherworldly in 'Golden Ring' astrophotography shot

By Stephanie Pappas
Space.com
Space.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An otherworldly photograph of a solar eclipse took top prize in this year's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. The highly sought-after award is given by the Royal Observatory Greenwich in England. The winning photographer, Shuchang Dong of China, captured the shot during an annular solar eclipse from the Ali region of Tibet on June 21, 2020. Titled, "The Golden Ring," the photograph looks like just that - a circle of light against a dark, moody sky.

www.space.com

Space.com

Space.com

ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/

