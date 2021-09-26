Solar eclipse looks otherworldly in 'Golden Ring' astrophotography shot
An otherworldly photograph of a solar eclipse took top prize in this year's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. The highly sought-after award is given by the Royal Observatory Greenwich in England. The winning photographer, Shuchang Dong of China, captured the shot during an annular solar eclipse from the Ali region of Tibet on June 21, 2020. Titled, "The Golden Ring," the photograph looks like just that - a circle of light against a dark, moody sky.www.space.com
Comments / 1