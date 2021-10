Back when they were younger — before they had wives and families of their own, not to mention the responsibilities that come with being British royals — Prince William was considered the heartthrob of the Mountbatten-Windsor crew, but these days it's all about his little brother. Prince Harry always seemed to be the more awkward one between him and his brother when they were growing up, but now we know it's likely because he wasn't particularly comfortable with always being in the spotlight. Thanks to his laid back vibe, passionate nature, and the ultra-manly beard he often sports these days, he's blossomed into quite the stud throughout the years. So much so that in 2014, Fox was inspired to create a reality dating show (or should we say bizarre prank?) starring a guy who... sort of looked like Harry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO