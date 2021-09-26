William 'Bill' Silliman 1946 - 2021
William “Bill” Silliman, age 75, of Bigfork, MN passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, surrounded by family. Bill was born in 1946 to William A. and Marcella (Wood) Silliman in Windom, MN. Bill attended Windom grade school and then college at Dakota State University, Madison, SD, graduating in 1968 with a Master of Science in elementary education. Bill married the love of his life, Carol Heinecke, on August 10, 1968, in Sisseton, SD. Bill started teaching 6th grade general education, teaching in LeCenter, MN and then New Prague, MN. Both Bill and Carol retired in 2005 and made their home on Owen Lake, Bigfork, MN. They both enjoyed substitute teaching at the Bigfork School. Bill enjoyed camping, berry picking, fishing, reading, landscaping, and hiking with Carol.www.grandrapidsmn.com
