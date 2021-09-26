Norma J. Christy 1940 - 2021
Norma J. Christy, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, MN. Norma was born in 1940 to Arnold and Mavis Vann in Grand Rapids, MN. Norma graduated from Grand Rapids High School and afterwards went to nursing school. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Christy, Jr. on February 2, 1963 and worked as an LPN with Itasca Nursing Home until her first son was born.www.grandrapidsmn.com
