Nashville, OH

Nashville Sounds' eighth-inning home runs down Columbus Clippers

Canton Repository
 8 days ago

Recap: Nashville scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win its third straight game over the Clippers. The Sounds got home runs from David Fry and Matt Lipka in the inning. Fry's was off Robert Broom and Lipka's three-run shot was off James Karinchak (1-1). Oscar Gonzalez homered and Gabriel Arias went 2-for-4 for Columbus. Clippers starter Heath Fillmyer pitched five solid innings, allowing one run on four hits.

