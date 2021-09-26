CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

NYC Italian restaurant Lasagna Ristorante opens location in Huntington

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's not much guesswork involved with a restaurant named Lasagna, but there is quite a bit of mystery (and marinara). The restaurant opened on Huntington's New York Ave. in August in the space where Riley's used to be, during steamy summer weather, but the restaurant's owners are confident it will find its niche: Lasagna's parent restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood has operated continuously for 28 years — through recessions, blackouts, storms and COVID, proving the resiliency and magnetism of pasta al forno.

