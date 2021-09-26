CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Suspicious fire in Seneca Falls leads to temporary evacuations: Investigation remains active

 7 days ago
On Saturday around 10:30 a.m. the Seneca County 911 Center received a call from a juvenile reporting that his house was filling with smoke.

The minor reported that the smoke was coming from the basement. Firefighters from several departments – including Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Fayette, and Geneva responded.

The first person on-scene – fire chief for the Seneca Falls Fire Department confirmed a working fire in the basement. The fire was called under control in approximately 30 minutes.

The juvenile was transported to Geneva General Hospital for smoke inhalation by North Seneca Ambulance.

Preliminary cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious. However, no other information was immediately available other than that an investigation was underway.

The Seneca County Fire Investigation Team, New York State Police and New York State Fire, responded to the scene to assist.

As a precaution the surrounding homes were evacuated until it was determined that the scene was safe and there was no actual hazard. County House Road was shut down for several hours due to the investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it was determined that there was no risk to the public.

Red Cross responded to the scene to provide emergency housing and assistance for the family. The Border City Fire Department provided coverage for the fire departments while they were on scene.

Utica man arrested following armed carjacking

Utica man arrested following armed carjacking

On Sept. 29 State Police arrested a man that stole a vehicle by carjacking before fleeing on foot into a wooded area. Jonathon J. Grico-Wolak, 30, of Utica, was arrested for DWAI-drugs, criminal impersonation in the second degree, several traffic violations, robbery in the first degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree, reckless endangerment, and grand larceny in the fourth degree.
Geneva man arrested after violating order of protection

A Geneva man was arrested after violating an order of protection. On Sept. 25, Geneva Police arrested Ronald Green Jr., 60, of Geneva, for criminal contempt in the first degree. Green allegedly entered the apartment of a protected party, violating a duly issued order of protection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#New York State Police#Geneva General Hospital#County House Road
Woodhull man arrested for burglary and rape

A Woodhull man has been arrested on charges of burglary and sexual assault. On Sept. 29, State Police responded to a residence in Woodhull for the report of a burglary and sexual assault. Upon further investigation, police arrested Blake Calaman, 20, of Woodhull, for burglary in the first degree, rape...
Downtown changes in Auburn

Downtown Auburn is seeing some changes when it comes to businesses and ownership. Riordan Realty is now located at 15 State Street, a business that opened in 2009 by Susan Malandruccolo Riordan. The business moved from its former location next to Dunkin' Donuts on Genesee Street.
