Suspicious fire in Seneca Falls leads to temporary evacuations: Investigation remains active

On Saturday around 10:30 a.m. the Seneca County 911 Center received a call from a juvenile reporting that his house was filling with smoke.

The minor reported that the smoke was coming from the basement. Firefighters from several departments – including Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Fayette, and Geneva responded.

The first person on-scene – fire chief for the Seneca Falls Fire Department confirmed a working fire in the basement. The fire was called under control in approximately 30 minutes.

The juvenile was transported to Geneva General Hospital for smoke inhalation by North Seneca Ambulance.

Preliminary cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious. However, no other information was immediately available other than that an investigation was underway.

The Seneca County Fire Investigation Team, New York State Police and New York State Fire, responded to the scene to assist.

As a precaution the surrounding homes were evacuated until it was determined that the scene was safe and there was no actual hazard. County House Road was shut down for several hours due to the investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it was determined that there was no risk to the public.

Red Cross responded to the scene to provide emergency housing and assistance for the family. The Border City Fire Department provided coverage for the fire departments while they were on scene.

