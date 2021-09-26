Driver crashes into 2 pedestrians and 2 other vehicles after argument in south Austin parking lot
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are in the hospital after a driver hit them in south Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS reports the incident happened in a parking lot at 629 W. Ben White Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Austin police say there was an argument between the parties and then, at some point, the driver of the car hit two other cars and the two pedestrians.www.kxan.com
