The Chicago Bears (1-1) will hit the road against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, where rookie quarterback Justin Fields is primed to make his first NFL start. The Bears are coming off their first win of the season in a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, where Chicago’s defense rebounded with a dominant four-takeaway performance. Fields replaced an injured Andy Dalton, who suffered a bone bruise on his knee, will likely be sidelined for a few weeks.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO