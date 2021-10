Michel carried 10 times for 46 yards in the Rams' 27-24 win over the Colts on Sunday. A non-factor in his first game in a Rams uniform against Chicago last Sunday night, Michel was called upon to helm the backfield versus the Colts when Darrell Henderson went down with a rib injury in the second half. Michel was explosive and efficient with his opportunities, helping Los Angeles kill some clock late. He could be set for a continuation of his fourth-quarter workload in a Week 3 home showdown against the Buccaneers if Henderson is forced to sit out the contest.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO