NFL

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Not likely to play

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCook (ankle) appears unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The report notes that the running back, who didn't practice this past week, underwent treatment on his sprained ankle Saturday in the hope of giving it a go in Week 3, but at this stage it looks like the Vikings are preparing to turn to Alexander Mattison versus Seattle. For his part, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that even if Cook does end up suiting up for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, he'd likely be very limited.

www.cbssports.com

fantasypros.com

Running Back Handcuff Report: Week 4 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 3 in the NFL was a tough one to figure out. You’ve got James Conner scoring two touchdowns, Nyheim Hines out-snapping Jonathan Taylor, and Peyton Barber racking up 26 touches. The bankable production at the running back position got a little more difficult with Christian McCaffery joining Dalvin Cook...
NFL
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adam Schefter
chatsports.com

Is It Time for Vikings to Panic if Dalvin Cook’s News Injury Gets Worse?

I expect Dalvin Cook to play against the Seahawks on Sunday. His ankle injury doesn’t sound too serious. As expected, Cook hasn’t been practicing this week. Leave him to rest and roll him out on Sunday seems to be what they have in mind. Judging by comments from head coach Mike Zimmer, the injury would need to be serious for them to consider leaving out the lynchpin of this offense.
NFL
chatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook injury history and updates

How many different injuries has Dalvin Cook dealt with since he began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017?. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has never been one to shy away from contact. So Cook getting banged up is just something that is expected whenever he steps out on the field.
NFL
#Seahawks#Espn#Nfl Network#American Football
chatsports.com

Vikings will still lean on Dalvin Cook despite latest injury, Mike Zimmer says

Running back Dalvin Cook will "get a little bit" of work at Wednesday's practice, but the Vikings' priority is getting him ready for another big workload Sunday as he nurses a sprained right ankle suffered on his 22nd touch against the Cardinals. Coach Mike Zimmer was asked Wednesday whether he'd...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer Gives Latest On Dalvin Cook’s Status

When healthy, Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is the type of player you can build an offense around. Unfortunately, the “healthy” part has been a struggle throughout his NFL career. Last week, he ran for 131 yards on 22 carries in a one-point loss to the Arizona Cardinals....
NFL
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
skornorth.com

Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings faced with possibility of not having Dalvin Cook for home opener

Are the Vikings just being cautious with Dalvin Cook or could one of the NFL’s top running backs miss the home opener Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks? Cook suffered a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss at Arizona and sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Cook, who also suffered a stinger as the Vikings fell to 0-2, said Wednesday he was good to go for the Seattle game, but that’s typical of any player whose status is in doubt. Cook rushed for 131 yards on 22 carries and caught two passes for 17 yards against the Cardinals. Last season, he had an average of 25.4 touches per game to lead the NFL. The issue is that with 15 games remaining, the Vikings want to keep Cook as healthy as possible and giving him a significant workload on a sprained ankle could make things worse. Cook has missed 19 games in his first four seasons, including two each of the past two years. Coach Mike Zimmer gave no indication the Vikings will reduce Cook’s touches on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he will play. Cook’s status for Sunday’s game will be given an official designation when the Vikings’ injury report is released on Friday. If Cook can’t go, Alexander Mattison (four carries for 13 yards and a touchdown in two games this season) will be the top running back.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook sits out another practice to rest injured ankle

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook again sat out of practice Thursday because of an ankle injury. Cook was hurt in last Sunday’s 34-33 loss at Arizona but remained in the game. He said before sitting out Wednesday’s practice that he didn’t consider the injury serious and that he was “good.” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t available for comment Thursday but he indicated before Wednesday’s practice he didn’t expect Cook’s injury would keep him out of Sunday’s game against Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings-Seahawks inactives: Running back Dalvin Cook will sit against Seattle

Running back Dalvin Cook is officially inactive for the Vikings' home opener on Sunday afternoon against the Seahawks. Cook was held out of practices all week due to a sprained right ankle suffered at the end of last week's loss in Arizona. Despite coach Mike Zimmer saying Wednesday the team would "continue to play" Cook through his latest injury, the centerpiece of the Vikings offense will be shelved to heal after he was unable to practice all week.
NFL

