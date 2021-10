The two teams sitting atop the league, Maize South and Derby, left it all on the field at Panther Soccer Complex tonight. Maize South is a very talented squad, very organized, big and physical and the Panthers knew they would have their hands full. Maize South had a majority of the possession this evening and did a good job of forcing Derby to keep just playing defense. Maize South had more creative chances at frame too, but Xavier Vaquera was on this evening in net, and the defense in front of him never broke down. The one solid chance came late in the first half when the Mavericks nailed the frame work, but the rebound was cleared. The Panthers had a few chances, with their best looks coming late in the second and two good opportunities in the overtime session.

DERBY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO