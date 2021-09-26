CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Brian Kelly Sets Notre Dame Record; St. Louis Cardinals Can't Lose; $3.5T Spending Bill

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHeyH_0c8RsTre00

Under U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela strike oil export deal ... Brian Kelly passes Knute Rockne as Notre Dame's all-time win leader ... Six things you may not have known about Jim Henson ... NFL Sunday Ticket could look a lot different next year ... Don't Look Up is going to be fantastic ... Tua will miss at least three weeks ... How will the vaccine mandate impact staffing rural hospitals ... Click to copy ... Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics ... Oleksandr Usyk stuns Anthony Joshua to win WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles ... House Budget Committee votes to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill ... Antonio Brown out today ... Saints headed back home .... Ohio State Linebacker K'Vaughan Pope Quits After Sideline Incident, Tweets "F Ohio State" ....

Paul Giammati cooking eggs is brilliant cinema, as we all know. [Uproxx]

St. Louis Cardinals are on an incredible winning streak. [MLB]

Tenacious D is one of a kind, always worth appreciating. [The Ringer]

Don't see many double plays that look like this, feels like a misprint.

Would love to learn this is native advertising for Skittles.

The Killers -- Mr. Brightside

