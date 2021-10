Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon. JuJu Smith-Schuster – Smith-Schuster was one of the few sources of offense today. One of the most difficult wide receivers to tackle in open grass, he ran over and through multiple Raiders’ defenders, including through one on his three-yard jet motion touchdown. He was the team’s top option on third down and answered the call. Like last year, his work was all underneath. But it was effective.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO