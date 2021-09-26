CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecasts Show That EVs And Hybrids Will Account For Almost All New Car Sales In Norway By April 2022

Cover picture for the articleThere are parts of the world that electrification is struggling to win a sufficient portion of new car sales, and then there is Norway. This country in Europe’s far-north will probably be the first one where hybrids and electric vehicles will account for all of its new car sales, with forecasts showing this could happen as early as April 2022!

