Predicting Winter

I want to apologize to my readers. I was mistaken about the date of Mountain View Assembly of God Church’s Pancake breakfast and yard sale. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 and starting at 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will last until the food is sold out. All you can eat, Adults $6, Children $3, includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, juice, milk and coffee. Strite’s Doughnuts will also be on site from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of yard sale items available, along with a selection of homemade soups, vegetable beef, potato with ham, chicken noodle, broccoli & cheese, chili or plain potato soup at $6 per quart. Don’t miss this opportunity to shop and indulge your taste buds at the same time.
