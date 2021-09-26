Predicting Winter

This is the time of year for a lot of work in your flower gardens. Most people think it is time to relax. Not for me! I have a lot of overgrown plants and some are very crowded. Plants that are overgrown or too crowded can be easy targets for disease. My gardens are getting old, so they need some maintenance. Many of my perennials need to be divided because their overcrowding chokes out the center of the plant after growing in the same spot for several years. Fall is a great time to work on my perennial beds. Hopefully we will be getting the rain we need to make the soil softer so we can get our spade and trowel into the soil; it has been so brick-hard this summer. Most articles that you look up say that fall is a good time to “plant” perennials. Why? Because they will get established during the rainy season and be ready to grow and bloom this coming spring and summer.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO