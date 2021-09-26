CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother, son die after fall at San Diego’s Petco Park before Padres game

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
SAN DIEGO — A woman and her 2-year-old son died after they fell from a concourse at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday before the Padres’ baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, authorities said.

The woman, 40, and her child fell from the third level concourse of the stadium, which is equal to six stories high, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. They fell to the sidewalk below on Tony Gwynn Drive, KNSD reported.

The pair, whose names have not been released but lived in San Diego, were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m. EDT, about 20 minutes after authorities were notified, San Diego Police Department homicide detective Lt. Andra Brown told the Union-Tribune.

“It’s a tragic event,” Brown told reporters. “We feel horrible for the families and our hearts obviously go out to the family members, but also the people here that potentially could be traumatized.”

The mother and child had been at a dining-concession area on the concourse level before they fell, San Diego police Lt. Adam T. Sharki told the Union-Tribune. The child’s father was at the ballpark when the deaths occurred, police said. The man is not married to the child’s mother, according to KNSD.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and so far do not know why the two fell, the television station reported.

“It’s far too early for us to have any information as to whether or not this is intentional or accidental,” Brown told reporters.

Craig Hughner, vice president of communications for the Padres, released a statement Saturday evening.

“We are aware of the incident on Tony Gwynn Drive and first responders are on scene,” Hughner said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time. All media inquiries should be directed to SDPD.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Petco Park#Braves#Knsd#The Union Tribune#Sdpd
