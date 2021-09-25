CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

What are my options when my ex is refusing to submit there income to detchild support and my attorney recommend that i waive it?

By Asked in Seattle, WA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

I have been in a custody battle since late 2019. I have turned in every document that was requested from me. After two years my ex has yet to submit any of her income that was requested from my side to determine child suppose. I was recently informed that my ex will later quit working to attend school. My attorney informed me that my ex has agreed to the judgment and parenting plan but will not sign until i waive child support. My attorney advised me that i should waive child support so that she will sign and later modify child support once my starts working. Im not sure how she can refuse to submit income after giving 30 days and my attorney cant file anything to make her.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
ARKANSAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Father Slaps School District With $1M Lawsuit After White Teacher Cut Biracial Daughter’s Hair

A Michigan family is suing a school district after a teacher cut a little Black girl’s hair without permission. The father of 7-year-old Jurnee, whose hair was cut by a White librarian and teaching assistant, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, according to The Detroit Free Press. The family filed the lawsuit this week in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

WE REGRET TO INFORM YOU WE MAY NEED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR T/A OR DUI?

Have you been in an auto accident or received a DUI and received a letter or call like this? If so…What Should You Do? You should be concerned because there are so many scams going on in the Age of Covid. Why you ask are there more scams? Well, more people than ever before, are home to answer the scam calls. Thus the percentage of getting through to the “sucker’s” has gone up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: How Do I Stop an Eviction When My Landlord Is My Mom?

Not wanting to freeload, I suggested that my mom charge me rent. She seemed surprised, and said she'd get back to me on that. Sometime later, she appeared in a rather formal outfit, and said she was now my landlady. She spelled out my rental rate and terms; it was higher than I had planned on, but she conveyed such an air of authority that I didn't argue. Later, when she was back to her normal self, I told her the rate was too high. She stepped out and returned as the “landlady,” and asked what the problem was.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Lawyer Can’t Challenge His Disbarment in Federal Trial Court

West Virginia imposed reciprocal disbarment after lawyer lost NY license. Can’t appeal final state court decision to federal trial court. A former lawyer who was disbarred by West Virginia’s highest court had his challenge to that decision tossed by a federal trial court for lack of jurisdiction. Anthony Zappin is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
Missouri Independent

Federal watchdog finds Missouri failed to adequately report, protect missing foster kids

A federal watchdog found that Missouri failed to sufficiently reduce children’s risk of going missing from the foster care system and frequently failed to notify local and federal authorities they were missing. A report by the U.S Department of Health Human Services Office of Inspector General issued Thursday found that the Department of Social Services’ […] The post Federal watchdog finds Missouri failed to adequately report, protect missing foster kids appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court: Presence of drugs in body doesn’t equal possession

The state’s highest court found that a woman can’t be charged with possession of drugs in Seneca County just because she and her newborn had drugs in their systems. The Ohio Supreme Court took up the case after Kelly Foreman appealed her conviction on felony drug possession charges, which he was charged with after giving […] The post Supreme Court: Presence of drugs in body doesn’t equal possession appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJAC TV

Supreme Court urged to review ban on drug injection sites

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Supporters of a plan to open supervised injection sites to try to reduce overdose deaths urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to review a court decision that bans the practice. The test case centers are in Philadelphia, but officials in several states are watching closely as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
femalefirst.co.uk

US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy