What are my options when my ex is refusing to submit there income to detchild support and my attorney recommend that i waive it?

I have been in a custody battle since late 2019. I have turned in every document that was requested from me. After two years my ex has yet to submit any of her income that was requested from my side to determine child suppose. I was recently informed that my ex will later quit working to attend school. My attorney informed me that my ex has agreed to the judgment and parenting plan but will not sign until i waive child support. My attorney advised me that i should waive child support so that she will sign and later modify child support once my starts working. Im not sure how she can refuse to submit income after giving 30 days and my attorney cant file anything to make her.