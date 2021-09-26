CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Am I still legally adopted and can my step dad get some of my brothers assets? Can I file for abandonment to prove later he was?

By Asked in Hillsborough, NC
avvo.com
 6 days ago

My brother just passed away at 48th. My mother divorced my stepdad when my brother was 18. I was 17. No further contact has been made with the stepfather since the divorce. I found out me and my brother are still legally adopted by my stepfather and he had to sign my brother's death certificate. This was very surprising in a strange to us. He was very abusive and beat on me and my brother daily. I did not know my mother did not have this reversed after her divorce. Me and my family don't know what to do if he tries to claim my brother's assets. Should I file for abandonment or should I file for a reversal? I'm overwhelmed that my abuser has been legally my stepfather 4 years and I don't know what to do about it.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepdad
insideedition.com

Mom Calls Cops on Barber After 17-Year-Old Son's Haircut

A Massachusetts mom called 911 after her 17-year-old son came home from the barber with a haircut she didn’t like. “I have an emergency, please,” the mom told the 911 operator. “Yep, my son just had a haircut. He screwed up his hair,” she continued. The dispute quickly degenerated. The...
KIDS
thepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Can I Get My Dead Husband’s Social Security After Secret Divorce?

My ex-husband was killed in a car accident in November 2018. We were married legally for five years. We got divorced so our daughter could get SSI. She has cerebral palsy. When we divorced, we didn't tell anyone except for Social Security. Not even his parents knew we were divorced. We were planning on getting married again at the justice of the peace after our daughter turned 18. Unfortunately, he was killed three months before her 18th birthday.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

How Can I Get My Dad To Stop Hugging Me?

Dear Other Dad — I’m having an issue with one of my dads. He knows I don’t like to give hugs, but he thinks that rule applies only to people outside our family and that I should still hug him. I told him when I was 10 that I’m not a hugger (I’m 15 now). Sometimes he’ll listen but mostly not. His family is very touchy — like his mom still pats him on the butt even though he’s 50. So I know why he thinks physical affection is important. But what about private space?
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Charleston Press

Parents kept their underdeveloped baby hungry, dehydrated and with fever until it stopped breathing and died, to spend decades in prison

After giving birth to the most innocent and beautiful thing, parents are supposed to take care of their kids and guide them through life, but unfortunately as the deaths of minors are on the rise in our country lately, we assume that not all the parents are the same and not everyone is taking good care of their kids.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy