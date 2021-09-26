Am I still legally adopted and can my step dad get some of my brothers assets? Can I file for abandonment to prove later he was?

My brother just passed away at 48th. My mother divorced my stepdad when my brother was 18. I was 17. No further contact has been made with the stepfather since the divorce. I found out me and my brother are still legally adopted by my stepfather and he had to sign my brother's death certificate. This was very surprising in a strange to us. He was very abusive and beat on me and my brother daily. I did not know my mother did not have this reversed after her divorce. Me and my family don't know what to do if he tries to claim my brother's assets. Should I file for abandonment or should I file for a reversal? I'm overwhelmed that my abuser has been legally my stepfather 4 years and I don't know what to do about it.