California: Wound botulism case investigated in Butte County
County health officials in Butte County, California report investigating a case of wound botulism in a Butte County resident who injected drugs, including black tar heroin. Laboratory test results to confirm the diagnosis are pending. The source of the heroin is unknown at this time. Black tar heroin has been linked to other wound botulism cases and outbreaks in injection drug users, so there is concern that locally available black tar heroin may be contaminated.outbreaknewstoday.com
