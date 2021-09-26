CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Season 9 of Art Rocks! The Series premieres Friday, October 1

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana Public Broadcasting will raise the curtain on the ninth season of Art Rocks! The Series on Friday, October 1 at 8:30PM. Art Rocks! is LPB’s weekly series that spotlights artists, performance, culture, literature, history and the impact of art in our world. Each episode includes a feature story about a Louisiana artist or arts organization, highlights current exhibitions around the state, and features segments on the arts from across the country from PBS affiliates.

