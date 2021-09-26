Season 9 of Art Rocks! The Series premieres Friday, October 1

Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu opened on Broadway in the first week of August, becoming the first new play to begin performances since the Covid-19 shutdown darkened theatres in New York City. The play has been described as a combination of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot and the biblical “Exodus” story as it looks at two young Black men hoping for a better world amidst the reality of police violence. The New York Times review offered: “Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s play about young Black men in peril inaugurates the new season with unexpected joy.”

