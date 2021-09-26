CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: We can do this together

By JAMES W. SPAIN -
Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

The pandemic is not, should not be a political issue. It’s a public health issue and people have been working diligently to guide us through the pandemic maze, which is not easy since there is no game plan for a pandemic. We must learn and adapt as we go. That is the challenge but people are dying and sick and we cannot get back to any normalcy until we solve this global challenge. We can master this pandemic by following basic public health guidelines which for now are vaccination, masks and distancing from others depending on the situation. And data needs to be gathered to understand COVID, to allow for the best path forward. We can do this.

