Firefighters extinguished a blaze Friday morning in Derry Township, according to Bradenville Assistant Fire Chief Nick Piantine. The abandoned mobile home at Longview Trailer Park off of Pittsburgh Street was engulfed in flames, he said. No one was hurt and the structure was completely destroyed. The blaze at the park just west of New Derry was reported around 8:40 a.m.

DERRY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO