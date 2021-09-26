Oregon's Mario Cristobal shatters headset in fit of rage

The Pac-12 season is hardly underway and there’s speculation all over the internet on where Mario Cristobal will go next. Rumors have been swirling ever since the Ducks upset Ohio State and USC fired Clay Helton all in the span of 48 hours. While it’s assumed Cristobal isn’t headed to USC because, let’s face it, he can’t accomplish anything at USC that he’s already proven he can do at Oregon. It wouldn’t be a move to improve his career. Quite the opposite.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO