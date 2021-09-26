CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon's Mario Cristobal shatters headset in fit of rage

By Jon Cooper
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Cristobal channeled his inner-Nick Saban Saturday night during Oregon’s win against Arizona. With Oregon leading 24-10 and just seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Ducks were marching into field goal range to score before halftime and seize all momentum in the game. However, freshman receiver Kris Hutson got called for a taunting penalty that would ultimately take the Ducks out of field goal range.

Comments / 39

Patty J
6d ago

These announcers this k they know everything..Good for this coach for calling this kid out, he will never pull that bonehead act again or he will be gone.

21
Swmike
5d ago

there is nothing wrong with getting in a players face. That kid is probably on a free ride so suck it up or pay your own college tuition.

12
bob
5d ago

good for you coach,, butbetter watch out. you are white and your player is black. berated him on tv no doubt. luckily u didn't hit him with the headset cord. Al Sharpton and Biden will make u pay.

10
