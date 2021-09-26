Oregon's Mario Cristobal shatters headset in fit of rage
Mario Cristobal channeled his inner-Nick Saban Saturday night during Oregon’s win against Arizona. With Oregon leading 24-10 and just seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Ducks were marching into field goal range to score before halftime and seize all momentum in the game. However, freshman receiver Kris Hutson got called for a taunting penalty that would ultimately take the Ducks out of field goal range.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Comments / 39