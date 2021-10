Texas A&M wideout and punt returner Ainias Smith left the second quarter of the Aggies' game with New Mexico after a long punt return and went to the medical tent after the play was over. He did not return to the game and according to a source has entered concussion protocols. Smith had two catches for 16 yards and four punt returns for 78 yards when he left the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO