HARTFORD — An effort to fight back against a drastic increase in robocalls has led to 32.5 billion spam, spoofed or illegal calls being blocked since 2019. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said Wednesday that efforts by telecom companies who agreed to anti-robocall principles in 2019 have implemented systems that identified more than 52 billion spam or spoofed number calls, leading to the 32.5 billion calls being blocked. Tong said as the number of reported spam or spoofed number calls continues to rise, however, there is more work to do in order to address the issue.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO