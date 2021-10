If you have ever tried to switch out your cat's kitty litter for a different type for any reason, without getting their approval first, you probably found out the hard way that it doesn't matter what you think. Maybe one brand is too dusty. Maybe one has an overpowering smell that you aren't particularly fond of. Maybe another one just doesn't contain the orders associated with a litter box. It could be anything. In the end... if your cat doesn't like it, then it's not going to last long in your home.

