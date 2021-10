Played out in the shadow of a legend, who illuminated not only Tottenham and Chelsea but English football in its entirety, bitter rivals were brought together on a day of grief but also in celebration of the great Jimmy Greaves, whose passing on Sunday morning shone more glory on this fixture than 90 minutes could ever dictate on the pitch below.That fact should be of no disservice to the breathless and exhilarating nature of this contest, though, as Chelsea added yet another layer of credence to their title ambitions, repelling an impassioned tide of Tottenham momentum before striking cunningly and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO