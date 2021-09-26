Deepak Bhoria is ready to be the next big star of Indian boxing

It's still early days in his career, but Deepak Bhoria has no shortage of believers in his potential to be the next big star of Indian boxing. This past week, the 23-year-old from Hisar won gold at the Indian nationals (51 kg) in Bellary. Not only was it his second straight title at the nationals, he didn't lose a single round over the course of the tournament, and just like 2018, he was adjudged the best boxer in the competition.