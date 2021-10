CENTREVILLE — Wye River Upper School will host a virtual presentation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, on 529 plans and savings vehicles that can assist with tuition for Maryland schools. Covered topics will include: the different functions of education savings vehicles (529 Plans, UGMA/UTMA accounts, and the Coverdell ESA), the mechanics and potential tax benefits of these savings accounts, and how a financial advisor can help put education savings into perspective within a family’s larger financial picture (helping it coexist with their other financial goals)

