CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants sign C.J. Board to 53-man roster, promote Jonotthan Harrison

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jn5gn_0c8RnHPX00

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver/kick returner C.J. Board from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Board, who was promoted from the practice squad each of the previous two weeks, has returned three kicks for 86 yards this season. He’s also hauled in one reception for six yards, and run the ball once for six yards.

Meanwhile, the team promoted offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad to their gameday roster.

Harrison, who was a surprise cut at the end of training camp, had been signed back to the practice squad earlier this week. He will potentially see some offensive snaps as part of the team’s rotation across the line.

Finally, the Giants have placed linebacker Cam Brown on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Brown will miss at least three weeks before he’s eligible to return.

Following all of the moves, the Giants still have one open spot remaining on their 53-man roster.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Announce Six Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday. Giants signed LB Omari Cobb and G Sam Jones to their practice squad. Giants released WR Matt Cole, OT Foster Sarell and DT Willie Henry from their practice squad. Giants placed LB Blake Martinez on injured reserve. Here’s...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

C.J. Board trying to carve out Giants role year after scary injury

If C.J. Board’s whole NFL career is a roller-coaster ride, then he emerged feeling excited after a short trip through the darkness. Since Aug. 31, the Giants … kept Board on the initial cut from 80 to 53 players … then cut him to make room for waivers additions … then re-signed him … then cut him again … then added him to the practice squad … then promoted him to play in each of the first two games.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Roster Moves: Giants C.J. Board, Elevate Offensive Line Help

5The Giants signed wide receiver C.J. Board from their practice squad to their 3-man roster. Board, the team's leading kickoff returner, is expected to continue in that role for the time being. Board played six snaps on offense against both Denver and the Washington Football Team, and 28 total special...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Big Blue View

Giants roster moves: Giants sign DB Steven Parker to practice squad, release TE Ryan Izzo

The New York Giants have signed DB Steven Parker to their practice squad. Parker originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2018 NFL Draft. Parker was in camp with the Rams until he was waived following training camp and re-signed to the Rams’ practice squad, which is where he spent the 2018 season.
NFL
giants365.com

SF Giants lose catcher to Braves, drop former set-up man from roster

After the Atlanta Braves took the final game of a three-game set in San Francisco on Sunday, they also picked up a former Giants catcher on their way out of town. The Giants announced Tuesday that catcher Chadwick Tromp was claimed off waivers by the Braves after he was designated for assignment on Saturday to clear a 40-man roster spot for left-handed starter Alex Wood, who was returning from the COVID-19 injured list.
MLB
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Make Three Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they have signed WR C.J. Board to their active roster, elevated C Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad, and placed LB Cam Brown on injured reserve. Board, 27, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free...
NFL
New York Post

Giants decimated by injuries all over the roster

A case could be made for either receiver or linebacker as the Giants’ most injury-decimated position, if it wasn’t for the offensive line already securing the title. Tae Crowder (hamstring) joined the injury report Thursday, just three days before his expected first chance as the Giants’ top inside linebacker and signal-caller in the wake of Blake Martinez’s season-ending torn ACL. Crowder, who is ahead of Reggie Ragland and Justin Hilliard on the depth chart, was limited in practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#C J Board#The New York Giants#Gameday
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson 'feels sorry' for visiting Giants

The New Orleans Saints will open the doors of the Caesars Superdome to fans for the first time since 2019 on Sunday against the New York Giants. During the 2020 regular season, there were heavy restrictions on attendance due to COVID-19. Then, in Week 1 of this season, the Saints had to move their scheduled Week 1 home opener to Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy