Giants sign C.J. Board to 53-man roster, promote Jonotthan Harrison

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver/kick returner C.J. Board from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Board, who was promoted from the practice squad each of the previous two weeks, has returned three kicks for 86 yards this season. He’s also hauled in one reception for six yards, and run the ball once for six yards.

Meanwhile, the team promoted offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad to their gameday roster.

Harrison, who was a surprise cut at the end of training camp, had been signed back to the practice squad earlier this week. He will potentially see some offensive snaps as part of the team’s rotation across the line.

Finally, the Giants have placed linebacker Cam Brown on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Brown will miss at least three weeks before he’s eligible to return.

Following all of the moves, the Giants still have one open spot remaining on their 53-man roster.