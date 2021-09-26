Praetorian Building: City’s first high-rise had short-lived title
Editor’s note: Take a look back into The Dallas Morning News Archives. When it opened in 1909, the Praetorian Building towered over downtown Dallas. Built at Main Street and Stone Place, it was Dallas’ first skyscraper at 15 stories tall. The structure was the tallest building in Texas — and the tallest building west of the Mississippi River. If someone looked to Dallas, they saw the Praetorian Building.www.dallasnews.com
