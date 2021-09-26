CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

New political organization in Connecticut encourages front-line workers to run for office

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuCru_0c8Rn5u400

A new Democratic political organization was formed to encourage front-line public servants to run for office in Connecticut.

Nurses, teachers, police officers and firefighters held a kickoff fundraiser in Milford.

Organizers say “Democrats Serve” is made up of current and former politicians from Milford and Bridgeport.

Former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch says the idea of “Democrats Serve” is to train those who want to run, raise funds for their campaigns and to get them to feel confident about running for officer.

“These are regular folks who’ve been on the front line through the last two years keeping our state healthy and getting us through the pandemic,” Finch says. “And the public’s come to trust them so we want front-line public servants to run for office.”

Since forming the organization in May, organizers say they’ve endorsed over 40 candidates nationwide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Milford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Bridgeport, CT
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Organization#Democratic#Democrats
News 12

News 12

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy