New political organization in Connecticut encourages front-line workers to run for office

A new Democratic political organization was formed to encourage front-line public servants to run for office in Connecticut.

Nurses, teachers, police officers and firefighters held a kickoff fundraiser in Milford.

Organizers say “Democrats Serve” is made up of current and former politicians from Milford and Bridgeport.

Former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch says the idea of “Democrats Serve” is to train those who want to run, raise funds for their campaigns and to get them to feel confident about running for officer.

“These are regular folks who’ve been on the front line through the last two years keeping our state healthy and getting us through the pandemic,” Finch says. “And the public’s come to trust them so we want front-line public servants to run for office.”

Since forming the organization in May, organizers say they’ve endorsed over 40 candidates nationwide.