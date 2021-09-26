Saints Fantasy Football Week 3: Start 'em or Sit 'em

Saints News Network Fantasy Football Expert Brendan Boylan shares his thoughts on members of the Black and Gold to Start and Sit in Week 3.

Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season and all across the world wide web, there are over-reactions. Whether it be reactions to team performances, injuries, or regretting a high fantasy draft pick, the season is now in full swing, and tough choices are to be made.

For all New Orleans Saints offensive players, last week was one to forget both on the field and in the fantasy football universe. So which Saints team will we see in Week 3?

Will it be the team that dominated the Green Bay Packers or the team that was nearly unrecognizable against the Carolina Panthers? Only time will tell, but your fantasy lineups do not have that kind of time to wait.

I am here to provide assistance on the three Saints you should start, sit, and add in Week 3 of your fantasy football season.

Start 'em: RB Alvin Kamara

(Projected 22.48 PPR by SI Bettings, 5th Overall)

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 was not kind to the NFL's best PPR running back from a year ago, but the Saints' sputtering offense and early deficit certainly did not help Kamara's production. AK concluded action in Charlotte with 3.0 standard fantasy points, ranking 51st in the league.

The Saints offense ranks dead last in football in total offense, which we are not used to seeing from a Sean Payton offense. For New Orleans to get back on track offensively and continue to evolve with quarterback Jameis Winston at the helm, expect Payton to create more balance on the offense and put the ball in the hands of his best player Alvin Kamara.

View the original article to see embedded media.

New England ranks 26th against the run a year ago and faces a New Orleans offensive line with a sour taste in their mouths after a horrific performance in Week 2. Kamara should be the focal point of the Saints' offense in Foxborough. Expect 20 or more touches and designed plays to get him into space where he is so special.

Week 3 is a big Week of the Saints offensively, and a lot of that responsibility falls on Kamara. The man who won many fantasy owners' leagues single-handedly last year has shown he can be trusted. Do so again this week, and I do not expect him to disappoint.

Sit 'em: WR Marquez Callaway

(Projected 11.81 PPR by SI Betting, 57th Overall)

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a touchdown pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Fantasy Football darling of the 2021 NFL Preseason Marquez Callaway stole the hearts of fantasy experts everywhere as the go-to sleeper of the season. However, the second-year man out of the UT has failed to live up to the offseason hype through two weeks.

Grading as PFF's top offensive player in the pre-season, Callaway was expected to be Jameis Winston's favorite target and dominate as the Saints' number one wide-out. Through two games, the UDFA from a year ago has collected just three receptions for 22 yards and a total of 2.2 standard fantasy points.

While letting go of a player you thought you stole with a late-round pick may be difficult, it is about time to say goodbye to Callaway. Especially this week while he goes against one of the best cornerbacks in the league Stephon Gilmore.

However, down the road, once Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith return to the Saints line-up, I can see Callaway thrive as a deep-league FLEX option. That is a ways away, however, so for now, sit or cut Callaway.

Add 'em: RB Tony Jones Jr.

(Projected 3.89 PPR by SI Betting, 58th Overall)

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (37) runs for a gain in the third quarter defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Ar Darius Washington (47) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

What is a quarterback's best friend? A strong running game...and that remains the case for any NFL quarterback throughout the entirety of their career. Second-year running back Tony Jones Jr. burst onto the scene this offseason, eventually beating out Latavius Murray for New Orleans' no. 2 job. Unfortunately, Jones' production has not resulted in a consistent fantasy play, but there is reason to consider Jones moving forward.

With New Orleans currently sitting 32nd in total offense, balance may be the key to rekindling success. Jameis Winston has shown he has tremendous talent, but adding a running game, something he never had in Tampa Bay, will only enhance what Sean Payton can do offensively.

Jones Jr. sits 54th in standard fantasy scoring after 2 weeks of the NFL season. As the year progresses, Jones should take up more of a Latavius Murray-like production. Thus, leading to more carries and opportunities to shine. If you are in a deep league or a running back hole, picking up Jones may be worth the risk.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan .

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Read More Saints News