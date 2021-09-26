CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Watch now: World Dairy Expo returns but with few international attendees

By BARRY ADAMS
La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grilled cheese sandwiches are back along with the farm equipment, acres of vendors and of course the cows. But when World Dairy Expo opens in full on Tuesday there will be few international visitors roaming the vast grounds of the Alliant Energy Center. COVID-19 canceled the 2020 event. This...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

In the 608: How to support local at World Dairy Expo

MADISON, Wis. – Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. With thousands of folks visiting Madison, there are many ways to support local. The Grilled Cheese at World Dairy Expo...
MADISON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

World Dairy Expo Could Still Move Venues

After making the tough decision to cancel the World Dairy Expo in 2020, the event is back in full force at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. A lot of time and effort goes into planning an event of this scale. “World Dairy Expo planning really is a year-round process. There are ten full-time staff members for the expo and all we do is plan the expo, with a couple of caveats along the way,” WDE Communications Manager Katie Schmitt explained. “When you think about the size and scope of our event, we’re talking about 2,500 cattle out in the show, there are 650 commercial exhibitors…all of those big pieces, the educational components of the expo, they take time to contract, to plan. So really, we get through this year’s event and we start planning for next year’s event almost right away.”
MADISON, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ohio dairy farmer glad to be back in World Dairy Expo show ring

Ohio dairy farmer glad to be back in World Dairy Expo show ring. An Ohio dairy farmer who started showing cattle in 4-H still enjoys getting into the show ring. Delbert Yoder from West Salem, Ohio tells Brownfield it’s good to have the cattle shows like World Dairy Expo back after the pandemic. “It’s still affected some from COVID and all but other than that, we’re excited to be back in Wisconsin at World Dairy Expo to exhibit our cattle amongst our friends and co-exhibitors and so forth.”
OHIO STATE
agdaily.com

Internship for hands-on dairy experience now open

The 2022 On-Farm Internship program is now accepting applications for host farms and undergraduate students who are interested in gaining hands-on experience in dairy production next summer. The program was designed to provide 10- to 12-week on-farm internships to the next generation of dairy managers in Pennsylvania. The Professional Dairy...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
voiceofmuscatine.com

World Dairy Expo underway

World Dairy Expo is back after missing a year because of the pandemic. Katie Schmitt is the Communications Manager for World Dairy Expo and says after a year off, visitors will notice some changes. Schmitt tells Brownfield, “People who come out this week are going to see a lot of the features that they know and love about Expo. You’re going to see the dairy cattle show. You’re going to see the trade show in new places like the trade center. You’re going to have the Tanbark, and it looks fantastic this year. It’s a great place to meet up with friends. You know, you’re still going to have youth contests that have happened earlier this week, but we’re going to add in Clear Connections on Friday morning and try to connect the next generation of dairy with hiring companies and farms so, really capitalizing on the connections and networking we know take place here at Expo.”
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

World Dairy Expo to adopt new event schedule in 2022

Dairy farmers adapt every day, and now it’s World Dairy Expo’s turn. Beginning in 2022, officials announced that World Dairy Expo will be held Sunday through Friday while remaining at its home in Madison, Wisconsin, the Alliant Energy Center. The impetus for the change is to improve efficiencies for all...
MADISON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

World Beef Expo Starts Today

The 2021 World Beef Expo begins today at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. This is the 28th year the expo is being hosted at the fair grounds. The trade show begins at noon, while the open show begins at 3:00 pm today with American Aberdeen, Red Angus, Commercial, and any other breeds with ten or less head of cattle at the expo.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Worthington Daily Globe

World Dairy Expo virtual tour features Pipestone farm

MADISON, Wisconsin — Two of the eight featured dairies for this year’s World Dairy Expo Virtual Farm Tours hail from Minnesota — Newalta Dairy LLC of Pipestone, and Hendrickson Dairy of Menahga. Newalta Dairy LLC, will present its virtual tour at noon Sept. 28. After moving from Canada to Minnesota...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Cattle#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Cows#Expo
La Crosse Tribune

All Wisconsin counties have very or critically high COVID case rates; La Crosse averages 53 daily cases

La Crosse County COVID-19 case rates continue to be rated very high, and every county in Wisconsin now has very high or extremely high case activity. For the seven-day period ending Sept. 21, the La Crosse County Health Department reported COVID-19 infections among those who have either not had the shots or have not completed the vaccine series to be 501 per 100,000 per week, compared to 189.7 per 100,000 per week for the fully vaccinated.
WISCONSIN STATE
krwc1360.com

October 2021 – What to Expect in Minnesota

October is finally here, and we are starting off the month on a warm and mild note! Our high on Friday at MSP was 79°. The average high temperature for October 1st is 66°, that’s 13° higher than normal, and we can expect a trend of above-normal temperatures for the rest of the month, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The graphic below is the temperature outlook for the month of October as issued by the CPC. All of Minnesota, along with the upper midwest, is in the above-average temperature zone. All good news for people who enjoy the warm weather and want to hold off on the cold.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Hamptons.com

10th Peru to the World Expo in the Hamptons

The 10th Peru to the World Expo, on Sep 26, 2021 took place on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 at 2:00 pm, at the unparalleled luxurious “The Baker House” 1650, 181 Main St, East Hampton. Photo Credit: Peru to the World Expo.
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

Consumer Spending on Clothing, Footwear and Home Goods Rose Again in August

Personal consumption expenditures on home furnishings and durable household equipment rose 2.1 percent in August to $508.47 billion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
La Crosse Tribune

Viroqua library to offer media conversion kit services

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering free media conversion kit services beginning in October. Starting on Monday, Oct. 4, patrons will be able to reserve a time to convert recorded material on VHS tapes to DVDs and slides to DVDs using two media conversion kits provided by the library. The kits will be available to use daily through Nov. 19. Patrons using the kits will need to provide their own DVDs and must abide by all copyright restrictions.
VIROQUA, WI
CBS News

Why shoppers are finding many products in such short supply

By now you've probably noticed empty shelves or delivery delays for everything from trucks and toilet paper to toys and smartphones. Even supermarkets, restaurants and school cafeterias are missing shipments. One reason? A labor shortage along the supply chain, the shorthand term for a series of steps that goods make...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Are food shortages returning? Local grocer shares updates

Pandemic shortages have returned for retailers across the country. Unfortunately, just in time for the holiday season customers are seeing bare shelves and limits on essential items. Costco recently announced it will limit things like water, toilet paper, and some cleaning supplies. In a recent call with analysts, Costco CFO...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy