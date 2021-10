Colm Tóibín is the sort of cosmopolitan whose writerly range makes him seem not so much rootless as capable of taking root anywhere. He has set novels in Argentina in the 1980s (The Story of the Night) and Catalonia after the Civil War (The South), borrowed characters from both Greek tragedy (House of Names) and the New Testament (The Testament of Mary), and yet found it possible to return periodically to his wellspring, his native Enniscorthy (The Blackwater Lightship). His non-fiction displays an unfakeable familiarity with everything from Indian arthouse cinema to the sartorial choices of Popes. His prose is elegant without preciosity, and his stock themes – troubled families, sexual secrecy – large enough not to get repetitious, even with a new novel that will be his 10th.

