Pets

Dog's Hilarious Reaction to a Lemon Watched 26 Million Times

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
A dog's brilliant reaction to a lemon has been seen more than 26 million times, as the pooch barks and runs in circles around the yellow fruit.

Newsweek

Dog Accidentally Gets High After Eating Mushrooms in Viral Video

The internet may have brought you cats flushing toilets and monkeys swiping through phones, but now we have a dog unintentionally high on mushrooms. Dog mom Shannon shared the video of her pet Labrador, Miley, on a ride home from the vet in New Hampshire, appearing slightly spaced out. In the clip, Miley is sitting with her head hanging out of the window, wind blowing through her fur while she stares outside.
ANIMALS
Tyla

Woman Shares Clever Hack To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are a common nuisance in our homes, especially during hot weather. We've all tried to shoo them away to no avail, as they buzz happily around our rooms. But if you're looking for a less strenuous, and potentially longer lasting solution, one woman on TikTok has found just that.
ANIMALS
wfxb.com

The Most Adorable Dog Videos Going Viral

These two adorable videos with dogs are going viral for their pure sweetness. If you’ve ever been around a Golden Doodle then you know their huggable factor ranks high! Dogs in general seems to have that instinct of kindness. While the Golden Doodle serves as a teddy bear, another pup pulls a blanket up for a baby and enjoys a little snuggle.
PETS
toofab.com

YouTuber Deletes Channel After Accidentally Posting Outtake Forcing Son to Cry Over Dying Dog

"Act like you're crying." YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has deleted her channel after accidentally uploading what can only be described as the most cringeworthy video ever. The 30-year-old "beauty and lifestyle content creator," who boasted half a million subscribers and another 100k Instagram followers, disappeared from social media after she was caught coaching her 9-year-old son to cry over their dying dog.
PETS
districtchronicles.com

‘Demon’ dog that looks like Pennywise the Clown leaves people terrified

The saying goes that a dog is a man’s best friend, yet one pooch has left people terrified. The ‘demon dog’ went viral after being photographed giving its neighbours the ‘death stare’ from behind a fence. Peeping over the fence, it’s understandable why people were left feeling scared – because,...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Viral pet videos that melt hearts

Internet videos of pets and animals are more than just fun; they can also inspire. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the evolution of animal videos. (This story originally aired November 27, 2020.)
PETS
Newsweek

Dog Leaps Onto Roof of Large Bus in 'Mind-Blowing' Viral Footage

A video of a dog leaping on top of a large bus has gone viral online, having attracted more than 1.7 million views. In the clip which was posted to TikTok by an account called Belleryanooo52 on March 4, a sandy-colored dog runs towards a man, who is standing outside a coach, which has Asian writing on the side of it.
ANIMALS
news-shield.com

Family Tries To Convince Their Giant Alaskan Malamute To Get In The Bath | The Dodo

Entire family coaxes giant malamute into bath ... even the cat helps ❤️. You can keep up with Emma, Amelia, Phil, Niko and Milo and all of their adventures on YouTube: thedo.do/malamutes. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Russian Woman Dances And Fishes With Pet Bear — And Isn’t Afraid

A Russian woman is proving that dogs aren’t man’s only best friend. She cares for a pet Asiatic black bear, walking him, dancing with him and taking him for drives. Veronika Dichka posts videos on TikTok and Instagram, unconcerned about the possibility the wild animal, named “Toptyzhka,” could harm or kill her. Toptyzhka, Russian for “little cub,” is also the […]
ANIMALS
