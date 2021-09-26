Dog's Hilarious Reaction to a Lemon Watched 26 Million Times
A dog's brilliant reaction to a lemon has been seen more than 26 million times, as the pooch barks and runs in circles around the yellow fruit.www.newsweek.com
A dog's brilliant reaction to a lemon has been seen more than 26 million times, as the pooch barks and runs in circles around the yellow fruit.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0